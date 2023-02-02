Bigg Boss 16 Promo: MC Stan gets upset after Shalin Bhanot calls Shiv Thakare a ‘deserving winner’

As Bigg Boss 16 is edging closer to its finale week, it is getting more intense day by day, and the audience is waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the season. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary who are competing against each other to win the trophy and the cash prize. The channel shares a glimpse of the upcoming episode with the viewers daily through their social media platforms.

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle showing a glimpse of tonight's episode. In the promo, we see MC Stan tells Shalin Bhanot, "Mene tumko aake bola na mera bhai deserve karta hai kya. Tum meko bol rahe tere se zyada deserve karta hai." Shalin then points at Shiv Thakare and says, "Iske liye muje zyada lag rha hai." MC Stan then tells Shiv, "Are bhai yeh danger game khel rha hai. Meko kaiko nicha dikhana hai har baar." We then see MC Stan burst out in tears and tells Shiv, "Voh hit hogaya bro acahnak se. Ekdum danger bolta. Jee raha hu zindagi usme bhi trip kar rahe h kya yeh log ki kya jee raha hai. Khudka batao na kya hai" and the promo ends. The caption of this promo read, "MC Stan hai Shalin ki baaton se upset."

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo here-

Update of Bigg Boss 16:

In the last Weekend ka Vaar episodes of the show, Tina Datta was seen getting evicted after receiving fewer votes. In the recent episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16 as other contestants were unable to take away the Ticket to the Finale from her. Later, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot won the nomination task and reached the finale of the season. Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer are nominated to get evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. The show airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to happen on February 12.