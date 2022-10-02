Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets a warning from Bigg Boss on getting fired from captaincy

Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 has begun and fans are now all set to tune in every day to watch the episodes of their favorite reality show. Bigg Boss 16 is touted as the most controversial show in the reality genre and enjoys a massive fan following. This season too has an interesting ensemble of contestants who belong to different walks of life and are now living all together under Bigg Boss' roof. The 16th season has also got its first captain and that is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and other contestants sitting in the living area of Bigg Boss' house. We hear Bigg Boss warning Nimrit and says, "Agar Bigg Boss kuch aadesh dete hai, toh aap sabko foren usko follow karna hai. Nimrit, aap iss ghar ki pehli captain hai. Iss baar ghar ke captain par hamesha 24 ghante meri nazar rahegi. Jab bhi muje laga ki captain kahi bhi apni captaincy nibhane mei chuk rha hai, toh ussi vakt, ghar mei phone ki ghanti bajegi aur mei captain ko ussI vakta ghar ke captaincy se fire kar dunga. Captain kabhi bhi, kisi bhi vakt fire ho sakta hai."