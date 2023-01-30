Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia yells at Archana Gautam, calls her a 'B***h'

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are gearing up for the upcoming grand finale of the show which will take place on February 12. The race for being in the top 3 is going on in full swing, and the inmates are leaving no stone unturned to serve the right amount of drama. Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss 16 enjoys a massive number of viewers, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see the finalists of the season. More drama awaits for the audience as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam will be seen getting involved in a fight.

Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 in which we see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam get involved in a nasty fight. At the start of this promo, Nimrit yells at Archana and tells her, "Apni zabaan dekh, Paagal ladki." Both are continuously seen arguing and Nimrit says, "I will smack her face" and calls Archana "Bloody b***h." Archana then replies to her and at the end of the promo, it is seen that Nimrit losses her calm and yells again. The caption of this promo read, "Finale se 2 hafte pehle, aakhir kyun iss tarah beqaaboo huye Nimrit aur Archana?"

Recently, Tina Datta was evicted in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode after receiving fewer votes. Commenting on her eviction 2 weeks before the Grand Finale, Tina told Pinkvilla, "I had a strong opinion, I was doing a great job playing my game, and I had my point of view and 'muddas' (topics). I wasn't interfering in anyone else's 'muddas.' I was playing my solo game and showing my real personality to my audience. I was definitely not expecting to get evicted this week for sure. There were other people who were not showing their real personalities and their real selves, and yet they are in the house. So, definitely, I am sad and I am upset

Update of Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show will happen on February 12.