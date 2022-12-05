Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot target Sumbul in captaincy task
In the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot are targeting to remove Sumbul Touqeer from the captaincy task.
It’s going to be a real war between the housemates for captaincy in today’s Bigg Boss 16 episode. The new promo video sees a team up game of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot. The two are seen attacking Sumbul Touqeer in the game. Well, that turns Sumbul angry and she can be heard yelling at them, “Individual bolke group mein khel rahe ho sabh.”
In the latest clip shared by Colors TV, it can be seen Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot are targeting to remove Sumbul Touqeer from the captaincy task. In the promo, a glimpse of task has been highlighted. It can be seen participants colouring the shirts of their competitors with red colour which is kept in the different spots of the house. The race to get the tag of captain is a real challenge for all the contestants in the house. The fight and support to make Ankit Gupta, the new captain is definitely a big decision.
Watch the promo here:
The caption of the promo reads, “Captaincy ke task mein khade huye daavedaar kya de paayenge ek doosre ko maat?”
Bigg Boss 16 update:
As of now, the eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.
