Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks down talking about her relationship with Ankit Gupta

In Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16, housemates turned really emotional. All the contestants were told to enter a confession room and share what they have in their hearts. The first one to enter the room was Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, she cried and expressed with a heavy heart about her getting more emotional about Ankit Gupta. She further mentioned she’s worried about her changing image to people. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks down

In a clip shared by Colors TV, all the participants were seen entering the confession room. Many got emotional and broke down as they spoke about their life’s path and journey. As Priyanka was the first one to enter the room she said, "I am a simple girl jise shaadi bhi karni hai, ghar basana hai. Ankit ke case ko lekar main zaada emotional ho rahi hu aur is poore cheez mein main galat padh gai. Logon ke liye meri image yahi ho jayegi ki bahot chik chik karti hai.” She further added in front of the camera, “I feel really angry at myself, Bigg Boss. I want to slap myself. Now I am tensed whether I will find work in the future or not.” Take a look:

The caption of the promo reads, “Bigg Boss se share kiya gharwaalon ne apne dil ka dard, kya yeh sab sunnke aap bhi ho gaye emotional?” Bigg Boss 16 update: In today’s episode, it will be seen Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot targeted Sumbul Touqeer, to remove him from the captaincy task. The eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

