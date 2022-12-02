Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Priyanka Choudhary lashes out at Ankit Gupta after latter's comment on her gets revealed

Bigg Boss 16 , hosted by Salman Khan, comprises well-known celebrity contestants who are leaving no stone unturned to survive in the house. With old friends parting ways to new people becoming close friends, the season is witnessing it all. Everyday makers drop a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 and give a glimpse of the upcoming episode.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see contestants involved in a task, and Priyanka Choudhary's chance arrives. Priyanka then reads a comment about her that is written on a board that said, "Game ke alave kuch baat karti hi nahi hai. mei toh yaar kuch bol bhi nahi sakta usko, mei bolta tha, she says, Muje mat batao." Soon after this, Priyanka says it is Ankit Gupta and gets surprised when it turns out to be true. She then throws the muddy water on him.

It is then seen that Priyanka loses her calm and lashes out at Ankit. She says, "Mere baare mei kya bata rahe ho. Game khelne aayi hu mai? Ache se janta hai mera nature game khelne ka hai nahi, tera nature hai game khelne ka." Ankit then says, "Dimaag kharab ho gaya h kya." Priyanka replies, "Paagal samaj ke rakha hai." To this, Ankit says, "Paagal tumne samaj ke rakha hai." Priyanka argues and says, "Mera haat chodho abhi ke abhi, hato" and the promo ends.