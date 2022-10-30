Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sajid Khan and inmates protest against Gautam Singh Vig's captaincy
In Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan lashed out at contestants for their inactive and inappropriate behavior, and this led to a major fight in the house.
Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense and interesting with each passing day, and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to add more spice to each episode. It has been four weeks since the participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16, and many fights, arguments, and disagreements have already occurred. From eviction to captaincy tasks, the long run for the race has begun, and all are giving their level best to survive. The last Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode changed the atmosphere once again. While Gautam Singh Vig stands strong and alone on his decision, all the other inmates have turned against him and want him to get fired from his captain position.
Bigg Boss 16 Promo:
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this, we see, Sajid Khan and all the inmates planning to protest against Gautam Singh Vig's captaincy. For the unversed, during the Shanivaar ka Vaar episode, when host Salman Khan gave an option to Gautam to choose between captaincy and ration for everyone, Gautam chose his captaincy over ration, due to which all the inmates got furious.
In this promo, we see Sajid Khan planning not to eat food and protesting so that Gautam gets fired from his captain position. Along with Sajid, Shiv Thakare also agrees not to eat anything until Gautam gets removed from his captain position. We see Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta also getting furious. Sajid says, "Ek aadmi agar apne eviction ke liye mera khana le sakta hai toh mei apna khana leta hu uske eviction ke liye." We then see Shalin Bhanot telling Gautam that he did wrong to which Gautam says, "Jisko galat samajna hai samje mei kisiko yaha please karne nahi aaya."
Watch the promo here-
The caption of this promo read, "Gautam ke khilaaf bana rahe hai sabhi saazish, kya unki captaincy padegi unpar bhari?Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Bigg Boss 16:
The show witnessed its first elimination when popular actress Sreejita De was out in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. In the last Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode, Manya Singh had to bid adieu to the show and got evicted from the show. Now the contestants locked in Bigg Boss's house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.
