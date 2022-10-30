Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sajid Khan and inmates protest against Gautam Singh Vig's captaincy

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense and interesting with each passing day, and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to add more spice to each episode. It has been four weeks since the participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16, and many fights, arguments, and disagreements have already occurred. From eviction to captaincy tasks, the long run for the race has begun, and all are giving their level best to survive. The last Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode changed the atmosphere once again. While Gautam Singh Vig stands strong and alone on his decision, all the other inmates have turned against him and want him to get fired from his captain position.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this, we see, Sajid Khan and all the inmates planning to protest against Gautam Singh Vig's captaincy. For the unversed, during the Shanivaar ka Vaar episode, when host Salman Khan gave an option to Gautam to choose between captaincy and ration for everyone, Gautam chose his captaincy over ration, due to which all the inmates got furious.

In this promo, we see Sajid Khan planning not to eat food and protesting so that Gautam gets fired from his captain position. Along with Sajid, Shiv Thakare also agrees not to eat anything until Gautam gets removed from his captain position. We see Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta also getting furious. Sajid says, "Ek aadmi agar apne eviction ke liye mera khana le sakta hai toh mei apna khana leta hu uske eviction ke liye." We then see Shalin Bhanot telling Gautam that he did wrong to which Gautam says, "Jisko galat samajna hai samje mei kisiko yaha please karne nahi aaya."