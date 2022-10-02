Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sajid Khan requests Bigg Boss to fulfill Abdu Rozik's wish; Says 'Ye desh ka mehmaan hai'

Bigg Boss 16, the most awaited reality show has begun airing on October 1 and promises all things fun and entertainment. Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, this new season has entertaining contestants amongst which many already belong to the showbiz world. The makers have started treating the audience by sharing back-to-back promos of the show and are giving a glimpse of how the contestants are bonding with each other.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see contestant Abdu Rozik taking Sajid Khan's help and requesting Bigg Boss to fulfill his wish. Sajid says, "Bigg Boss ye hamare desh ka mehmaan hai. Agar yeh bol rha hai ki chota chota weights de do, toh why wait, just send the weights". Then Abdu and Sajid both say good night to Bigg Boss while looking at the camera. The caption of this promo read, "Abdu ne ki Bigg Boss se ek pyaari vinti. Kya Bigg Boss karenge unki maang poori? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."