Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan adores Bharti Singh's son Laksh; 5 times the actor showcased his love for kids

Salman Khan hosted controversial show Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows on television. The ongoing Bigg Boss 16 is nothing different! The contestant on the show leaves no stone unturned to entertain the audience with their high-octane drama, fights, arguments, and performance. This format of the 16th season saw several new factors such as contestants waking up to the Bigg Boss anthem, parents getting involved in house matters, and more. Unlike other seasons, this time Weekend Ka Vaar is held on every Friday and Saturday and is called Shukravaar Ka Vaar and Shanivaar Ka Vaar. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa grace Bigg Boss 16:

In the upcoming Shukravar Ka Vaar episode, comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen gracing Bigg Boss 16 and having a gala time with Salman Khan and the housemates. In the promo we see Bharti and Haarsh interacting with the housemates and the former says, "Ek hafta puri janta confuse rahi, unko laga ki Sajid bhai Abdu ki mummy hai. Yeh pehla mene bacha dekha joh maa ko lohri gaa ke sunata hai." Everyone laughs. Bharti then continues, "Tina hi aisi hai jisko mei sabse pehle se jaanti hu. Haarsh Limbachiyaa then says, "Hug toh banta hai Bharti." Bharti runs to hug Tina and as Tina moves forward to hug her Bharti then suddenly hugs Archana. Bharti then says, "Jab paida ki hui maa galti kar sakti hai toh mei toh fir bhi saheli hu." All the housemates laugh out loud as Bharti indirectly takes a dig at Tina's mother. For the unversed, when Tina's mother entered Bigg Boss 16 house in the Family special episode, she misunderstood Sreejita as Tina and hugged Sreejita. However, later after seeing Sreejita's face Tina's mother realized that she was not Tina. The caption of this promo read, "Harsh aur Bharti ke ghar mein aane se bana hasi ka mahaul."

Watch the promo here-

Colors TV shared another promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In the promo, we see Bharti and Haarsh grace the stage with their son Laksh. Bharti then tells Salman, "Sir ek minute pakadna (hands over Laksh to Salman) mei thak gayi." Salman carries Laksh and says, "Obviously thakogi yaar." Haarsh is seen laughing out loud. Bharti says, "Haa sir ye Bharti ka bacha hai." Bharti and Haarsh then take exit from the stage of Bigg Boss 16 to enter the house and leave Laksh with Salman. The Bigg Boss 16 host is seen adoring the little munchkin and dancing with him.

Watch the promo here-

This is not the first time Salman Khan showcased his love for kids. The actor is often seen adoring the kids of his colleagues or spending time with his nephews and niece. Here are 5 times when Salman Khan showcased his love for kids: A glimpse of Salman adoring Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan's little son and playing with him. Salman looks busy talking to Irfan's son as he is candidly captured.

Another video of Bhaijaan as he dances with Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat.

Spending a fun time with Ahil is what Salman loves the most. Here the actor is seen having a gala time with Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's son Ahil.

A video where we see the Khan boys spending a fun time. Salman shared this video on Sohail Khan's son Yohan's birthday and penned a heartfelt message for him. He wrote, "Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high."

This picture is definitely too cute to handle as Salman feeds Arpita Khan's son Ahil and looks busy as he does this.

About Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM when 17 contestants entered the show to get locked inside for a few months. However, the contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 are Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Amongst them, Ankit Gupta was evicted by the housemates. At present, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, and Sreejita De. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

