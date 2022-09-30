Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan dances to a Rajasthani song ahead of the premiere episode; Watch
Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will premiere on October 1.
Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on our Television screens from October 1 and the audiences are quite excited to watch the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. Many well-known personalities have been roped in to become the contestants of the show. On September 27, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 held a press conference with its mega host Salman Khan, where he spilled the beans about the first contestant of the show, singer Abdu Rozik. Also, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement amongst the fans and are sharing back-to-back promos of the show.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see host Salman Khan dancing along with a female on a Rajasthani song on the stage of the show. The host looks elated as he grooves along with her. The female is decked up in traditional attire and even teaches the Rajasthani language to Salman. The caption of this promo read, "Sirf 1 din ka hai intezaar, uske baad hoga entertainment behisaab! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 kal se, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par."
At the launch event of Bigg Boss 16, which was held in suburban Mumbai, host Salman Khan spoke about the upcoming season and revealed that this time the game is different as Bigg Boss will also play with the contestants.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants who are said to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform about Shalin Bhanot's participation in the show. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
