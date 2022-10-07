Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan fulfills Abdu Rozik's wish in 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' special episode
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan premiered on October 1 and airs every day.
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has begun and is receiving a great response from the audience, who like all the new concepts introduced this season. From cutting down the wake-up song to having more than one room, this new season promises fresh entertainment that will keep the audience hooked. Having said that, unlike every season, this time 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will be hosted by Salman Khan every Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday.
Bigg Boss 16 new Promo:
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Salman Khan hosting the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' special episode inside Bigg Boss 16 house for the first time. Salman is seen in an all-grey look and looks dapper. The promo begins with Salman starting a conversation with Abdu and asking, "Abdu you happy na?" Abdu replies and says, "Yes, very happy". Salman says, "You want to be more happy?" Abdu replies "Yes". Again Salman says, "I have got one surprise for you." It is then seen that Shalin is giving a gift box to Abdu on behalf of Salman. As soon as Abdu opens the box, he gets very happy as he see dumbbells in the box". Abdu then thanks Salman and the latter is see teasing him and says, "You want to impress all the girls with your body".
The promo is captioned as, "Abdu ko mile Salman Khan se dumbbells, kya khushi se karenge ab woh har subah workout? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot. #BB16 #BiggBoss #ShukravaarKaVaar @beingsalmankhan".
For the unversed, this gift is given to Abdu Rozik because the day he got into Bigg Boss' house, he was seen requesting Bigg Boss to give him small dumbbells as the ones present in the house were too big for him. Hence, Salman fulfills his wish in 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' special episode.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started from Saturday, October 1 and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
