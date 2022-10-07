Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan fulfills Abdu Rozik's wish in 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' special episode

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has begun and is receiving a great response from the audience, who like all the new concepts introduced this season. From cutting down the wake-up song to having more than one room, this new season promises fresh entertainment that will keep the audience hooked. Having said that, unlike every season, this time 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will be hosted by Salman Khan every Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday. Bigg Boss 16 new Promo:

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Salman Khan hosting the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' special episode inside Bigg Boss 16 house for the first time. Salman is seen in an all-grey look and looks dapper. The promo begins with Salman starting a conversation with Abdu and asking, "Abdu you happy na?" Abdu replies and says, "Yes, very happy". Salman says, "You want to be more happy?" Abdu replies "Yes". Again Salman says, "I have got one surprise for you." It is then seen that Shalin is giving a gift box to Abdu on behalf of Salman. As soon as Abdu opens the box, he gets very happy as he see dumbbells in the box". Abdu then thanks Salman and the latter is see teasing him and says, "You want to impress all the girls with your body".