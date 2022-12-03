Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan gets angry over Archana Gautam; here’s why
In the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan gets angry over Archana Gautam for attacking housemates.
In Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen getting annoyed and scolding Bigg Boss 16 participant Archana Gautam for passing hurtful comments on Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot for their looks. In the promo video, it can be seen Salman highlight how Archana attacked other persons appearance, profession.
Salman Khan gets angry over Archana Gautam for attacking housemates
In the latest clip shared by Colors TV, Salman can be seen taking a side for Sumbul Touqeer and questions “Archana you are flying too high with your attitude, the things you said for Sumbul that was Shakal dekhkar rani raja banao bhaiya everybody in India knows this face and because of this face many people know her. What do you think of yourself? You even commented for Shaleen that he has a face like a dog.” Between all the chaos Archana replied, “Sir I said it in a comedy way, not anything else.” The promo ended with Salman telling to Archana, “Ap bohot upar uur rahi ho.”
Watch the promo here:
The caption of the promo reads, “#ShanivaarKaVaar mein bani Archana shikaar, kya woh apni galti maanegi iss baar?”
Bigg Boss 16 update
As per recent development, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Toqueer and Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary are the contestants who are nominated for this week's eviction. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.
