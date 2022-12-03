Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan gets angry over Archana Gautam; here’s why

In Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen getting annoyed and scolding Bigg Boss 16 participant Archana Gautam for passing hurtful comments on Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot for their looks. In the promo video, it can be seen Salman highlight how Archana attacked other persons appearance, profession.

In the latest clip shared by Colors TV, Salman can be seen taking a side for Sumbul Touqeer and questions “Archana you are flying too high with your attitude, the things you said for Sumbul that was Shakal dekhkar rani raja banao bhaiya everybody in India knows this face and because of this face many people know her. What do you think of yourself? You even commented for Shaleen that he has a face like a dog.” Between all the chaos Archana replied, “Sir I said it in a comedy way, not anything else.” The promo ended with Salman telling to Archana, “Ap bohot upar uur rahi ho.”

Watch the promo here: