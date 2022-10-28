Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta for their bad performance

Bigg Boss 16, touted as the most controversial show, has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. It has been three weeks since the participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16. Many fights, arguments, and disagreements have already occurred. Host Salman Khan was not seen in the last weekend's episode as the star had fallen ill. For the uninformed, Salman was down with dengue, and filmmaker Karan Johar had stepped into his shoes and hosted the last Shukravaar and Shanivaar weekend episodes. Salman Khan lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer:

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Salman Khan lashing out at Sumbul Touqeer for not playing the game and telling her that she is not visible to the audience. Salman says, "Sumbul iss ghar mei aapne kya kiya? Yaha se badi badi baate karke gayi thi ki mei badi strong hu. Iss ghar mei aap dikh nahi rahi ho. Maa baap ki baate bhi nhi sunti ho tum. Dikhau mei aapko kaisi dikhti ho tum?" Salman then tells her to go to the bedroom from the living area and tells her that this is how she is seen by the audience. The caption of this promo read, "Salman Khan ka kehna hai ki Sumbul nahi de rahi hai apni best performance. Ab kaise jeetegi woh sabka dil? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

Watch the promo here-

Salman Khan calls out Ankit Gupta: After Sumbul, Salman Khan lashes out at Ankit Gupta for not taking a stand, for his weak communication, and for not playing the game like others. In the promo shared by the channel on its official Twitter handle, Salman asks Ankit, "Mr. Ankit iss show mei aap kyu aaye ho?" Ankit replies, "Show jeetne." Salman then says, "Kisi mei muje confidence nhi dikh rha hai. Aapko kidnap kiya gaya? Kya aapko aake bola paise mat lena? What is this attitude? Humko aisa kyu feeling aara hai Ankit ki aapko yaha nahi mei rehna? Yeh yaha kisi kaam ka nahi hai. What are going to be called? looser? quitter?" The caption of this promo read, "Ankit ki khamoshi par uthaaye Salman ne sawaal, aur kiski class li jaayegi iss #ShukravaarKaVaar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

Watch the promo here-

At present, the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Singh Vig, Gori Nagori, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma. One among these contestants will bid adieu to the show in the upcoming Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode. Also, the Phone Bhoot star cast including Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be gracing Bigg Boss 16 to promote their film. The trio will be joining host Salman Khan on the stage of the show, and the episode will be packed with fun and entertainment. About Bigg Boss 16: The show witnessed its first elimination when popular actress Sreejita De was evicted in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. In the last Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode, Manya Singh had to bid adieu to the show and got evicted. Now the contestants locked in Bigg Boss house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

