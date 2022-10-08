Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan plays games with Goodbye actors Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 has been the most talked about show since its launch. With Bollywood star Salman Khan as the host and various reknowned names as the contestants, the show promises to be a complete entertainer. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which was earlier aired on Saturday and Sunday, has now shifted to Friday and Saturday. The Friday episode started with the grand entry of Salman Khan inside the house. Now for the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will be welcoming two ace actresses Neena Gupta and gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna.

As per the recent promo of the weekend special episode, Salman Khan is seen welcoming the actors of the movie on the show. Rashmika looked gorgeous in a white crop top, flared trousers and a flowy shrug set. Evergreen beauty Neena Gupta looked stylish in a red saree. In the episode, Salman Khan and the actress are seen playing a fun game, where they have to hear loud music on headphones and have to understand what the other person is saying with their lips moving.