Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan plays games with Goodbye actors Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta
Salman Khan welcomes Goodbye actors Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.
Bigg Boss 16 has been the most talked about show since its launch. With Bollywood star Salman Khan as the host and various reknowned names as the contestants, the show promises to be a complete entertainer. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which was earlier aired on Saturday and Sunday, has now shifted to Friday and Saturday. The Friday episode started with the grand entry of Salman Khan inside the house. Now for the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will be welcoming two ace actresses Neena Gupta and gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna.
As per the recent promo of the weekend special episode, Salman Khan is seen welcoming the actors of the movie on the show. Rashmika looked gorgeous in a white crop top, flared trousers and a flowy shrug set. Evergreen beauty Neena Gupta looked stylish in a red saree. In the episode, Salman Khan and the actress are seen playing a fun game, where they have to hear loud music on headphones and have to understand what the other person is saying with their lips moving.
Rashmika Mandanna also danced with Salman Khan and Neena Gupta along with Bigg Boss house contestants on her popular song ‘Saami’ from Pushpa. Contestants MC Stan, Ankit Gupta and Abdu Rozik also recreated popular dialogues from her movie.
The caption read, “Inn masti bhare moments se banega Shanivaar aur bhi shaandaar. Entertainment ka double dose lekar aa rahe hai hum aaj.”
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started from Saturday, October 1 and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
