Bigg Boss 16 promo: Salman Khan pulls Ranveer Singh’s leg during a fun game; WATCH

Reality show Bigg Boss 16 continues to be in the headlines. The show has been entertaining fans a lot with interesting tasks among contestants. Every week celebrities visit housemates and play with them. This week Ranveer Singh will be entering the house with Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hedge, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The team will be promoting their upcoming film Cirkus. The channel has shared a promo video on its social handle in which we can see how much fun the team is having with Salman Khan.

Promo

The video opens with Salman Khan playing with Ranveer. He asks him to put on earphones and then understand what others are saying. Ranveer tries to guess what Salman and Rohit are saying. The actor guesses right. However, in the end, both indulge in some fun moments leaving others in splits. The video is captioned as ‘Hogi stage par masti jab #ShanivaarKaVaar mein khelenge Salman Khan, special guests ke saath ek mazedaar khel. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot.”