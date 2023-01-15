Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan reveals names of his 3 friends he would do Bigg Boss with; Watch

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most entertaining and loved seasons of the show and the contestants have been serving the right amount of entertainment to the audience. The show enjoys a massive number of viewers who love every episode of Bigg Boss 16. The sixteenth season witnessed several new formats such as the Bigg Boss anthem, families getting involved in house matters, Bigg Boss playing along with the contestants, a concert night, and one of the most adorable additions to this season was a pet, Mahin. Along with this, owing to the season's popularity, the show has even got an extension for a month and will end in February 2023. Bigg Boss 16 weekend ka vaar episodes are also held every Friday and Saturday, instead of Saturday and Sunday. Every Sunday, a special segment is arranged for the entertainment of the contestants where Shekhar Suman graces the show and takes a dig at the contestants. Weekend episodes are filled with entertainment and laughter, and also the audience witnesses special guest appearances of celebrities and well-known personalities.

Bigg Boss 16 promo: In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, the viewers witnessed popular actress Simi Garewal gracing the show and conducting a rendezvous with the contestants. Simi interacted with the housemates and even asked them interesting questions. In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, we saw Salman Khan being a guest of Simi Garewal and answering her questions. Colors TV shared a promo of it on their Instagram handle. In the promo we see Salman Khan says that it has been more than 16 years and it has been more than 13 years that he is hosting the show. He further said, "Aaj take ke mene hi sab sawal puche hai, lekin aaj koi aur mujse sawaal puchengi." Simi Garewal then calls Salman the best TV show host and praises him. Simi asks Salman, "Iss show se bohot kuch seekhne milta hai, aapne kya sikha hai." Salman says, "Mene patience sikha hai." Simi continues and asks Salman, "Aap kabhi apne personal life mei kabhi confuse hue hai jaise Shalin aur Tina confused hai? Kyuki iss halat mei koi bhi confuse hoga." Salman says, "Yeh toh iss halat mei confuse rehte hai mei toh apne norm zindagi mei confuse rehta hu (laughs)." Simi then says, "Lekin agar mei puchu aapse ki aap 3 dost Bigg Boss ke andar lekar jaa sakte hai apne sath, aap kisse chunege?" Salman says, "Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif." Salman further says that his life has been all about work for 25 26 years, and he loves it. The caption of this promo read, "Simi Garewal ke saath ki Salman ne kuch guftagoo."

Watch the promo here-

Update about Bigg Boss 16: Last week, the contestants' family members were invited to Bigg Boss 16 house, and they spent a gala time by staying in the Bigg Boss house for a day. The contestants had great fun during Family week. In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Sreejita De got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 house after being nominated. In a shocking turn of events, Abdu Rozik took an exit from the show. For the uninformed, in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss asked all the contestants to gather in the living room and then revealed that Abdu has been eliminated from the show. After the announcement, Abdu walks out of the house through the main door as contestants ask him to stay back a little longer. Moreover, we also see actor Sandiip Sikcand and journalist Dibang sharing the stage with host Salman Khan. The duo grilled Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot over their relationship and even compare it with fake plastic flowers. About Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. The contestants entered the show to get locked inside for a few months. However, the contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 are Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Amongst them, Ankit Gupta was evicted by the housemates. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

