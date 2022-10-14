Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan reveals Soundarya Sharma's harsh comment on Priyanka Choudhary; Latter reacts
Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan airs every day.
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by the superstar Salman Khan, is one of the most-watched reality shows on television. It has just been a couple of days since 16 participants entered the glass-walled house and a lot of fights, arguments and disagreements have already taken place. Weekend ka Vaar which is now Shukravaar Ka Vaar is all about the host Salman Khan schooling contestants for their behaviour, sharing audiences' opinions with them, and much more. In tonight's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen interacting with the contestants.
Bigg Boss 16 new promo:
Colors TV shared a new promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Salman Khan revealing a comment made on Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Salman says to Priyanka, "Aapke baare mein kisi ne kaha hai ki Ankit ki maa apna gala daba dengi jab yeh bahu bankar jaayegi." After this, Soundarya Sharma is seen hiding her face, and Priyanka and Ankit are lashing out at her for this harsh comment. Later, it is seen that they get involved in a fight, and Priyanka bursts out in tears in front of Ankit after the argument.
The caption of this promo read, "Soundarya ki baaton ne dukhaaya Priyanka ka dil, aaj #ShukravaarKaVaar mein dekhenge aap inke beech ho rahi anbanDekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
