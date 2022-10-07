Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan reveals the contestant who is not being himself on the show

Bigg Boss 16 has finally started airing. From fights to entertainment, the viewers witnessed it all and have already selected their favourite contestants and are rooting for them. The makers shared promos of the show on social media and gave a glimpse of what the audience can witness in the new season. This time 'Weekend Ka Vaar' has been replaced by 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' and will be hosted by Salman Khan every Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Salman Khan making a grand entry into Bigg Boss' house. We then see him having a meal with all the contestants and talking to them. Salman says, "Aap sabko yaha pe original banke chalna hai. Ek insaan yaha par hai joh ki copy hai." He then looks and Gautam Singh Vig and says, "Gautam, be yourself". Salman then asks MC Stan who is fake among all the contestants and the latter takes Shalin Bhanot's name and says, "Meko lagta hai acting chalu hai." Shalin looks annoyed with MC Stan's comment and says, "Script chahiye muje, Director chahiye, acting nahi hai."