Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan schools Manya Singh for demeaning Sreejita De’s profession

Bigg Boss 16’s first Weekend Ka Vaar will be conducted in today’s episode. In the weekend episode, the host of the show Salman Khan interacts with the contestants and reviews their performance for the week. The episode is packed with lots of entertainment for the audience as the contestants give fabulous performances and also engage in fun activities given by the host, Salman Khan. But it seems the contestants of the season have managed to piss him off with their fights. In his first appearance in a weekend episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan addressed a fight between Manya Singh and actress Sreejita De. Salman also questioned Manya about her attitude, noting she looks down upon others in the house. His remarks came as Manya praised herself for representing India on an international level and downplayed Sreejita's work as an actor.

In the present season, Salman Khan will be talking to the contestants on Friday and Saturday, unlike the previous seasons where he appeared on the show on Saturday and Sunday. As per the new promo of the Friday special episode 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' on social media, it showed a fight between Manya Singh and Sreejita. In the video, Manya and Sreejita pointed fingers at each other as they argued about an issue. Manya, who was Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up, taunted Sreejita about her profession during the argument. She said, "I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress?." Salman, who facepalmed himself as he saw a clip of the fight, taunted her saying, "Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain (According to Manya, she is the best and others are junk)." It is yet to be seen what was the issue and how host Salman Khan will tackle issue. See video here-