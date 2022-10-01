Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan takes Udaariyan leads Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's compatibility test

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on our Television screens tonight and the audience is quite excited to watch the controversial show, hosted by Salman Khan. Many well-known personalities have been roped in to become the contestants the season. On September 27, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 held a press conference with its mega host Salman Khan, where he introduced the first contestant of the show, singer Abdu Rozik. Also, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement amongst the fans and are sharing back-to-back promos of the show. The recent promo revealed two new contestants, Udaariyan fame actors Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are popular names in the telly industry, as they are seen in the famous show Udaariyan. Their on-screen pairing Tejo and Fateh has a massive fan following and the fans have given them the hashtag of #FaTejo. Apart from their onscreen romantic bond, the duo is very good friends. In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16, it is revealed that the on-screen beloved couple will be entering the Bigg Boss house. Priyanka revealed on the show, “Pehli baar koi ladka mera bohot achha dost bana hai.” Salman Khan jokes, “Yeh to aapko bhi pata hai ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho skte.” He also asked them about their relationship status, to which Priyanka writes on white board ‘best buddies’.