Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan teases Vicky Kaushal on being caught with Kiara Advani by wife Katrina Kaif

Bigg Boss 16 weekend episodes are the most awaited episodes of the show as on that day the show Salman Khan interacts with the contestants. He stunning and entertaining entry is loved by his fans and the way he schools the contestants for their actions in the past week is a must-watch. The weekend episode brings lots of fun for the Bigg Boss contestants also, as the show is graced by numerous celebs every week. For the upcoming episode, actress Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.

In the recent promo of the show, Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Salman Khan is seen grooving with the actors of the upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. Salman Khan looks fashionable in a casual t-shirt and black jacket. Kiara Advani looks like a barbie doll in the bodycon bright pink dress and silver heels. URI actor Vicky Kaushal looked stylish in a purple blazer.