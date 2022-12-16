Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan teases Vicky Kaushal on being caught with Kiara Advani by wife Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani grace Bigg Boss 16 on the weekend episode and dance along with the show host Salman Khan on tunes of their upcoming movie.
Bigg Boss 16 weekend episodes are the most awaited episodes of the show as on that day the show Salman Khan interacts with the contestants. He stunning and entertaining entry is loved by his fans and the way he schools the contestants for their actions in the past week is a must-watch. The weekend episode brings lots of fun for the Bigg Boss contestants also, as the show is graced by numerous celebs every week. For the upcoming episode, actress Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.
In the recent promo of the show, Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Salman Khan is seen grooving with the actors of the upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. Salman Khan looks fashionable in a casual t-shirt and black jacket. Kiara Advani looks like a barbie doll in the bodycon bright pink dress and silver heels. URI actor Vicky Kaushal looked stylish in a purple blazer.
In the promo, Salman Khan gave them a situation where Vicky is dancing with Kiara Advani on the roof and suddenly his wife Katrina Kaif comes home. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara are seen dancing to Govinda’s popular song ‘Mai Laila Laila Chillaunga’. He is first seen enjoying dancing but the colour of his face fades as he sees his wife. The expression change was quite hilarious and even Salman Khan could not control his laugh. Salman Khan also acts like is dancing with Katrina as Vicky dances with Kiara.
See promo here-
Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be gracing the show to promote their movie, Govinda Naam Mera, which is due to be released on 16 December. Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller film, which is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, under the banner Dharma Productions. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in prominent roles.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married to in a dreamy ceremony in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The couple had a traditional Hindu marriage and Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a red lehenga.
