Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan warns about the twists in new season; Says 'Ab sabko darr lagega'

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows, and the new season is all set to return to our Television screens. Hosted by Salman Khan, every season audiences witness many popular celebrities participating in this reality show. Amongst them, the strongest and the smartest contestants emerge as the winner by passing all the eliminations. Like always, this new season also promises entertainment and excitement, and fans are already eagerly waiting to watch the show

Now, as the new season is all set to premiere, the makers are creating more excitement amongst the fans by sharing back-to-back promos of the show featuring the host Salman Khan. Today, Colors TV shared another promo featuring Salman Khan on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, Salman says, "Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyuki ab sabko dar lagega Bigg Boss se. Bigg Boss season 16 ab game badlega kyuki ab Bigg Boss khud khelega."