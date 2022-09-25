Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan warns about the twists in new season; Says 'Ab sabko darr lagega'
Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will premiere on October 1.
Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows, and the new season is all set to return to our Television screens. Hosted by Salman Khan, every season audiences witness many popular celebrities participating in this reality show. Amongst them, the strongest and the smartest contestants emerge as the winner by passing all the eliminations. Like always, this new season also promises entertainment and excitement, and fans are already eagerly waiting to watch the show
Now, as the new season is all set to premiere, the makers are creating more excitement amongst the fans by sharing back-to-back promos of the show featuring the host Salman Khan. Today, Colors TV shared another promo featuring Salman Khan on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, Salman says, "Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyuki ab sabko dar lagega Bigg Boss se. Bigg Boss season 16 ab game badlega kyuki ab Bigg Boss khud khelega."
The caption of this promo read, "Hoga sabka game fail, jab aayenge Bigg Boss khud khelne yeh khel. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16, 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par!".
About Bigg Boss 16:
The first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 is Shalin Bhanot, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “Shalin was approached even in the past for earlier seasons, but he couldn't take it up then because of some other commitments. However, he has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 16, now and is excited about being a part of the show". Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
