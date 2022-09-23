Bigg Boss 16 PROMO: Salman Khan's show to premiere on October 1; Actor says 'Ab game badlega'

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows and the new season is all set to return to our Television screens. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. Ardent fans of this show were waiting with bated breath for the new season of Bigg Boss. Now, as the new season is all set to premiere, the makers are creating more excitement amongst the fans by sharing back-to-back promos of the show featuring the host Salman Khan.

Today, Colors TV shared another promo of Bigg Boss 16 featuring Salman Khan on their official Instagram channel. In this promo, Salman says, "50 50 kos dur jab bacha rat ko royega, tab maa khahegi beta sojaa varna Bigg Boss aajayega. Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyuki Bigg Boss khud khelega". The caption of this promo read, "Ab Gabbar bhi lagega pyaara, jab Bigg Boss khud aayenge bajaane contestants ki baara. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16, 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par!".