Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shalin Bhanot pushes Archana Gautam during captaincy task; Watch what happens next

Bigg Boss 16, touted as the most popular reality show, has already become audiences' favorite show within a short span. Hosted by Salman Khan, this reality show began a week ago and is receiving a great response from the audience, who like all the new concepts introduced this season. With each passing day, the contestants have started unveiling their real personalities in the house, and from fights to friendships, the audiences are witnessing it all.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Shiv Thakare and Gautam Singh Vig competing against each other in the captaincy task. They were seen standing with a basket on their head, and the other contestants were supposed to put things in their baskets. During this, we see Shalin Bhanot carrying a suitcase and walking towards Shiv to put the big suitcase in his basket. As he walks, Archana Gautam stops Shalin, and we see the latter pushing Archana with the suitcase. After this, Archana gets furious and demands justice from Bigg Boss while looking at the camera and says, "Sanchalak Shah show se bahaar jaana chahiye." We also see other contestants fighting amongst themselves over this incident.