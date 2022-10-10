Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shalin Bhanot pushes Archana Gautam during captaincy task; Watch what happens next
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan premiered on October 1 and airs every day.
Bigg Boss 16, touted as the most popular reality show, has already become audiences' favorite show within a short span. Hosted by Salman Khan, this reality show began a week ago and is receiving a great response from the audience, who like all the new concepts introduced this season. With each passing day, the contestants have started unveiling their real personalities in the house, and from fights to friendships, the audiences are witnessing it all.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Shiv Thakare and Gautam Singh Vig competing against each other in the captaincy task. They were seen standing with a basket on their head, and the other contestants were supposed to put things in their baskets. During this, we see Shalin Bhanot carrying a suitcase and walking towards Shiv to put the big suitcase in his basket. As he walks, Archana Gautam stops Shalin, and we see the latter pushing Archana with the suitcase. After this, Archana gets furious and demands justice from Bigg Boss while looking at the camera and says, "Sanchalak Shah show se bahaar jaana chahiye." We also see other contestants fighting amongst themselves over this incident.
The caption of this promo read, "Ghar mein hua jung ka mahaul, aakhir captaincy paane ke liye kis hadd tak jaa sakte hai yeh contestants? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was taking revenge by putting a big suitcase in Shiv's basket. He did this because when Shalin and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia competed against each other in a captaincy task, Shiv was seen putting dumbells in Shalin's basket so that he fails the task. However, now Shalin's revenge has led to a huge fight among all the contestants, and the viewers will get to watch this in the upcoming episode.
