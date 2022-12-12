Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shalin Bhanot tries to prove his loyalty to Tina Datta

The Bigg Boss 16 house is filled with a lot of drama, controversies and fights but the audience is enjoying every bit of it. As the housemates are trying their best to get saved from the eliminations, it looks like the makers of the show are planning some another game. In the latest episode, we see Tina Datta making a re-entry and confronted her friend Shalin Bhanot for using inappropriate words against her.

In a recent promo shared by the official handle of the channel, we can see Tina confronting Shalin for his suddenly changed behavior and says that ‘You have hurt me’. The latter further explained that how he has missed Tina when she was not in the house. Well, it is very clear that Shalin is trying his best to prove himself. Let’s see if he would be able to prove his loyalty or not.

Tina’s eviction

For the unversed, Salman Khan offered an opportunity to Shalin to save Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer. The host told Shalin that if he pressed the buzzer to save Sumbul and Tina then 25 lakh would be deducted from the cash prize, and the cash prize would be zero. However, Salman gave another option to Shalin and told him that if he doesn't press the buzzer, then either Tina or Sumbul would go. Between this, he chose the second option and eventually Tina got evicted as she got lesser votes than Sumbul.

Quick update

Recently, Bigg Bos 16 witnessed two wild cards entering the house and they are - Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala. With their sudden entry, the game of the housemates changed a little and we can’t wait to see what the upcoming episodes have in store for the viewers.