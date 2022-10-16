Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shekhar Suman takes a dig at Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot in special Big Bulletin episode
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, airs every day.
Bigg Boss 16 is one of the highly watched reality shows and fans are loving the non-stop entertainment delivered by the housemates. From fights to friendships and blooming love stories, the audience is witnessing it all. Viewers are also liking all things new about the 16th season such as Weekend Ka Vaar shifted to Friday and Saturday, the Bigg Boss anthem, the lavish 5 bedrooms of Bigg Boss house, a special Sunday episode that is Big Bulletin with Shekhar Suman, and much more. In tonight's Sunday special, the audience will witness more fun compared to the last episode.
Bigg Boss 16 new promo:
Colors TV shared a new promo of Big Bulletin with Shekhar Suman's episode. In this promo, we see Shekhar Suman teasing Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot and tells Tina to repeat a statement after him. Shekhar says, "Mei Tina Datta, mei single hu lekin ready to mingle hu, mera swabhav kaafi Shalin hai, agar mene I love you ka jawab I love you se nahi diya hai toh usse mera naa mat samajna." Tina feels shy but repeats the statement after Shekhar and Shalin is also seen blushing, whereas other housemates laugh at them.
The caption of this promo read, "Shekhar Suman ke saath banegi raat rangeen jab denge unke baaton ka jawab Tina aur Shalin! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
