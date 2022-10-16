Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shekhar Suman takes a dig at Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot in special Big Bulletin episode

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the highly watched reality shows and fans are loving the non-stop entertainment delivered by the housemates. From fights to friendships and blooming love stories, the audience is witnessing it all. Viewers are also liking all things new about the 16th season such as Weekend Ka Vaar shifted to Friday and Saturday, the Bigg Boss anthem, the lavish 5 bedrooms of Bigg Boss house, a special Sunday episode that is Big Bulletin with Shekhar Suman, and much more. In tonight's Sunday special, the audience will witness more fun compared to the last episode.

Bigg Boss 16 new promo: