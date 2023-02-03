Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shiv Thakare gets emotional as Karan Johar reveals he is getting evicted; Watch

Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed a roller coaster of entertainment as every contestant has been battling for a place in the finale. The show is slowly edging towards its finale and is all set to draw its curtain. Throughout the entire season, the viewers witnessed several incidents which became a topic for discussion on social media. At present, the audience is waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the season.

Colors TV shared a promo of the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16. In this promo, we see Karan Johar telling Shiv Thakare , "Shiv mandali sumbul se khush nahi hai." Shiv says, "Kisine galti ki hai. Ab isme toh pata hai sir.." Karan asks, "Kiske vajese mandali tutegi?" Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia immediately replies, "Mandali tutegi hi nahi sir." Karan then tells him, "One-minute lekin elimination hora hai na mei muu pe bol rha hu." Karan then tells Shiv, "Aapko lowest votes mile hai bye bye. Aa jaa." We then see Shiv Thakare getting teary-eyed and leaving the house through the tunnel. The caption of this promo read, "Mandali hai tootne ki kagaar par. "

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo here-

Update of Bigg Boss 16:

In the last Weekend ka Vaar episodes of the show, Tina Datta was seen getting evicted after receiving fewer votes. In the recent episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16 as other contestants were unable to take away the Ticket to the Finale from her. Later, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot won the nomination task and reached the finale of the season. Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer are nominated to get evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. The show airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to happen on February 12.