Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan slam Sumbul Touqeer; Is the Mandali breaking?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are gearing up for the upcoming grand finale of the show which will take place on February 12. The race for being in the top 3 is going on in full swing, and the inmates are leaving no stone unturned to serve the right amount of drama. Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss 16 enjoys a massive number of viewers, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see the finalists of the season. Throughout the season we saw a strong bond between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Shiv Thakare who were then tagged as 'Mandali'. These contestants stuck with each other through all thick and thins but as per the recent promo, it seems that their bond is now weakening. Bigg Boss 16 promo:

As the promo starts we see Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan sitting together. Shiv then asks Sumbul Touqeer whether she wants to sit with them but Sumbul walks out on them. We see Nimrit saying, "Sumbul this is no way to behave." MC Stan then says, "Meko nahi pasand aisa attitude. Konsi choti hai paise kama rahi hai, ghar hai, itne bade show mei aayi hai." Nimrit then says, "Bohot badi baat hai." MC Stan says, "Bohot badi baat hai. Sab samaj rha hai bro. Kitni mature baat karti hai." Nimrit then says, "Politeness ke chakar mei vaat lag rahi hai." MC Stan says, "Victim card play kar rahi hai." This will be seen in the upcoming tonight episode and it will be interesting to see whether the Mandali will still survive this fight or will break.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Sumbul ne turn on kiya hai apna silent mode." Update on Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 began on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated on February 12.

