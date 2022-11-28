Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta engage in war of words during nomination task; Latter REACTS
Shiv Thakare and Tina Datta argue during the nomination task as the former selects Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the new house captain.
Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense daily, and the rivalries in the house are being discussed a lot. Tonight's nomination special episode will give a glimpse of new feuds and the battle between contestants of being saved from the nomination task. Colors TV shared a new promo on its official Twitter handle in which we see a glimpse of tonight's episode.
Tina and Shiv argue:
In this promo, we see Shiv Thakare says, "Happy Birthday Tina, smile karo, aapki smile kaise gayi." Tina reacts furiously and says, "Tamasha joh bana rahe ho aapki asliyat bahar dikh rahi hai meri nahi." She adds, "Gire hue nich insan hai, itna toh sikha hoga aapne." Shiva says, "Birthday gift milega dear." Tina simultaneously says, "Hak so de, I'm not your f*****g dear, go and dear your mother." Tina further adds, "Agar ladki comfortable nahi hai toh dear mat karna." Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot intrerrupt and try to calm down the situation. Tina then says, "Classless guy. Subhe se bol rahi hu muje deary mat karna." Shalin tries to stop her but she says, "Mei darti hu kya ye log se" and the promo ends.
The caption of this promo read, "New clash alert ‼️ Kya Tina aur Shiv banenge ghar ke naye rivals?"
Watch the promo here-
The caption of this promo read, "New clash alert ‼️ Kya Tina aur Shiv banenge ghar ke naye rivals?"
Tina gets emotional:
Soon after this, in another promo we see, Tina Datta breaks down and gets emotional as she talks to Shalin. She says, "Koi dost nahi hai Shalin. Ek baar aake subhese Stan ne bhi check nahi kiya. Voh Stan jisko mei apna dost manti thi. Ek baar Nimrit ne bhi puri dupher puri shaam check nhi kiya. At least Sajid sir ne aaina toh dikhaya muje. Muje bole the tuje sachi lagta hai yaha tera koi dost hai. Mene bola muje toh lagta tha toh muje bola tu bewakoof hai." Tina then cries and says, "Thik hai yaar game jhagda apni jagah pe, pure shaam pure dupher kisine nhi pucha. Kisi ke birthday ke din toh mei aise nhi karungi, Shiv ne jaise mazak banaya, kon karta hai aisa real life mei. Mei apne dushman ke saath bhi aisa na karu."
Watch the promo here-
The caption of this promo read, "Tina ke birthday ke din hui woh sad, kya gharwaalon ke saath ho paayegi solve unki clash?".
Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the evicted contestants of the show are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka get happy as the 'mastermind' is nominated