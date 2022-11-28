Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta engage in war of words during nomination task; Latter REACTS

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense daily, and the rivalries in the house are being discussed a lot. Tonight's nomination special episode will give a glimpse of new feuds and the battle between contestants of being saved from the nomination task. Colors TV shared a new promo on its official Twitter handle in which we see a glimpse of tonight's episode.

In this promo, we see Shiv Thakare says, "Happy Birthday Tina, smile karo, aapki smile kaise gayi." Tina reacts furiously and says, "Tamasha joh bana rahe ho aapki asliyat bahar dikh rahi hai meri nahi." She adds, "Gire hue nich insan hai, itna toh sikha hoga aapne." Shiva says, "Birthday gift milega dear." Tina simultaneously says, "Hak so de, I'm not your f*****g dear, go and dear your mother." Tina further adds, "Agar ladki comfortable nahi hai toh dear mat karna." Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot intrerrupt and try to calm down the situation. Tina then says, "Classless guy. Subhe se bol rahi hu muje deary mat karna." Shalin tries to stop her but she says, "Mei darti hu kya ye log se" and the promo ends.

The caption of this promo read, "New clash alert ‼️ Kya Tina aur Shiv banenge ghar ke naye rivals?"