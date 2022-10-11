Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sreejita De calls Gori Nagori 'standardless', MC Stan gets angry; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has an interesting ensemble of contestants who are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences by just being themselves. From fights to friendships, the viewers are witnessing it all and have already selected their favourite contestants. From cutting down the wake-up song to having more than one room, this new season promises fresh entertainment that will keep the audience hooked.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Sreejita De telling Gori Nagori to go somewhere else and wash her hands. Gori gets offended and questions why does she need to go against everything. Sreejita and Sumbul Touqeer both react, and the latter gets angry and tells Gori that she is cooking food. Gori then gets furious and tells Sumbul not to be over-smart, and after this, we see Sreejita calling Gori 'standardless' as she reacts angrily to the issue. Tina Datta also supports Sreejita and Sumbul and tells them to ignore Gori. We then see MC Stan taking a stand for Gori and getting angry. He is then seen telling that everyone keeps taunting Gori and questions whether is it because she belongs to a village. The promo ends with Gori telling Sreejita, Tina, and Sumbul, "Tum bade standard wale ho na toh standard mei raho na."

Click here to watch Bigg Boss 16 promo

The caption of this promo read, "Gori aur Sreejita ke beech hui fight, aakhir inn dono mein se kaun hai right? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

About Bigg Boss 16:

The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started from Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De slams Manya Singh for her derogatory remark on TV actors