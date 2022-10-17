Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sumbul Touqeer turns matchmaker for Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma; WATCH
Sumbul Touqeer and Abdu Rozik join hands and tease Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma.
Bigg Boss, hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has always been the most controversial reality show on screens, and fans enjoy the sight of seeing popular contestants' real personalities on the show. The 16th season is no different and from fights to friendships and the audience is witnessing it all. The makers drop promos every day and give a glimpse to the fans of what they will see in the upcoming episode of the show. The forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16promises more fun, entertainment, drama, fights, love stories, and much more.
Bigg Boss 16 new promo:
Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Sumbul Touqeer takes a dig at Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma. She tells Gautam and Soundarya to answer her questions together to check their equation. She then asks questions like "What do you like - Icecream or Milkshakes, Tea or coffee, movies in theatres or at home, Dogs or cats, Lovebirds or Parrots, Black colour or white colour, gold or platinum". Gautam and Sondarya give the exact same answers at the same time and Sumbul and Abdu Rozik are then seen teasing them. Gautam is seen blushing as he asks Sumbul that is done with her compatibility test.
The caption of this promo read, "Compatibility test mein match hua Gautam aur Soundarya ka equation, kuch anokha sa hai inka relation.Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Bigg Boss 16:
The show witnessed its first elimination and popular actress Sreejita De has been evicted in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. Now, the contestants locked in Bigg Boss's house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
Also Read: 5 Times Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare looked dapper in pantsuit