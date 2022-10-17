Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sumbul Touqeer turns matchmaker for Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma; WATCH

Bigg Boss, hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has always been the most controversial reality show on screens, and fans enjoy the sight of seeing popular contestants' real personalities on the show. The 16th season is no different and from fights to friendships and the audience is witnessing it all. The makers drop promos every day and give a glimpse to the fans of what they will see in the upcoming episode of the show. The forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16promises more fun, entertainment, drama, fights, love stories, and much more. Bigg Boss 16 new promo:

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Sumbul Touqeer takes a dig at Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma. She tells Gautam and Soundarya to answer her questions together to check their equation. She then asks questions like "What do you like - Icecream or Milkshakes, Tea or coffee, movies in theatres or at home, Dogs or cats, Lovebirds or Parrots, Black colour or white colour, gold or platinum". Gautam and Sondarya give the exact same answers at the same time and Sumbul and Abdu Rozik are then seen teasing them. Gautam is seen blushing as he asks Sumbul that is done with her compatibility test.