Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sumbul Touqeer's dad supports his daughter, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's parents argue

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense daily, and the rivalries in the house are being discussed a lot. In the last week when host Salman Khan called out Sumbul Touqeer for her 'obsessive' behavior towards Shalin Bhanot, hell broke loose as Sumbul's father responded offensively. When Sumbul was called into the confession room to talk to her father, in their conversation, he slamed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot and used abusive language, which did not get down well with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's parents. They slammed Sumbul's father and questioned his audacity in using abusive language toward their children. Bigg Boss 16 new promo:

After the past week's incident, in tonight's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan and the makers arranged a panel discussion to which Tina Datta's mother, Shalin Bhanot's parents and Sumbul Touqeer's father were invited. The channel shared a new promo on its official Twitter handle, in which we get a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see Salman questions Sumbul's father and asks, "Aapko aisa lagta hai ki meri beti ke sath iss show mein zulum ho raha hai." We then see Shalin's father stating, "Remote control se chalane ki koshish kar rahe hai." Tina Datta's mother also says, "Hum log school mein nahi bheje hai bache ko, Bigg Boss mein bheje hai. Replying to them, Sumbul's father states, "Tina ne na jaane kitne shabd kahe hai, kya aapko ek baar bhi laga ki hum unn lafzo ke liye bhi maafi maange?" Tina's mother immediately says, "Kyu maafi maangu aap sab sahi ho, aapki beti sahi hai, hum sab galat hai" and the promo ends.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Kya hoga ghar waalon par asar, jab aayege Shalin, Tina aur Sumbul ke parents Salman se milne? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot." In the previous episode, the audience also witnessed how Bigg Boss exposed Sumbul and her father's conversation to the housemates. Bigg Boss then revealed that he telecasted because he wanted to expose how her father took advantage stating he was sick and didn’t even discuss his health. Instead, Sumbul's father told her not to worry about nominations as well, which was an exterior assurance brought to her, which is unfair. About Bigg Boss 16: The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori and Gautam Singh Vig. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

