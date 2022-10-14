Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sumbul Touqeer's father schools Shalin Bhanot; Says 'Tumne uska tamasha bana diya'

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by the superstar Salman Khan, is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. With fights and growing friendships, the viewers are witnessing it all. This house has become even more intense with each contestant trying to survive with non-stop entertainment. In tonight's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen interacting with the contestants and schooling them on their behaviour. Bigg Boss 16 new promo:

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see contestant Sumbul Touqeer's father joining Salman Khan on the stage of the show in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. Sumbul's father warns the actress that she should not have a pure heart while playing this game. He adds, "Dekh lo duniya kaisi hai beta." He then goes to Shalin and tells him, "Voh bohot pure heart se tumse mili lekin tumne kya kiya, tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Muje umeed bhi nahi thi aapse Shalin ki aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge." He then tells Sumbul, "Dekh rahi ho kiss tarah tumhara use kiya jaa raha hai. Joh chize ho rahi hai bohot hurt kar rahi hai muje." Sumbul is seen getting teary-eyed at the end of this promo.