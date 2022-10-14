Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sumbul Touqeer's father schools Shalin Bhanot; Says 'Tumne uska tamasha bana diya'
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1st and airs every day.
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by the superstar Salman Khan, is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. With fights and growing friendships, the viewers are witnessing it all. This house has become even more intense with each contestant trying to survive with non-stop entertainment. In tonight's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen interacting with the contestants and schooling them on their behaviour.
Bigg Boss 16 new promo:
Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see contestant Sumbul Touqeer's father joining Salman Khan on the stage of the show in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. Sumbul's father warns the actress that she should not have a pure heart while playing this game. He adds, "Dekh lo duniya kaisi hai beta." He then goes to Shalin and tells him, "Voh bohot pure heart se tumse mili lekin tumne kya kiya, tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Muje umeed bhi nahi thi aapse Shalin ki aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge." He then tells Sumbul, "Dekh rahi ho kiss tarah tumhara use kiya jaa raha hai. Joh chize ho rahi hai bohot hurt kar rahi hai muje." Sumbul is seen getting teary-eyed at the end of this promo.
The caption of this promo read, "Sumbul ke pitaji ne li Shalin ki class, kya samajh paayegi ek beti apne pita ke dil ki aawaaz? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
