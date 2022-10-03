Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Tina Datta, Manya Singh and Saundarya Sharma pay a heavy price for saying ‘Sorry’

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1 and the controversial reality show is already buzzing, thanks to the exciting new contestants among a number of other things. The new contestants contesting this time for Salman Khan-hosted show, include familiar names like Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Tina Dutta, Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and more. As it was shared earlier that Bigg Boss will be himself playing the game, the contest will get a glimpse of it in today’s upcoming episode.

In the promo of the episode, the contestants are seen gathered in the garden area, where they are asked to do nominations. After nominations, the contestants were asked to gather inside the house at the living area. Bigg Boss announced that there are three ‘mahaan’ people in the show, who said sorry during the nominations. Bigg Boss shared the names Tina Datta, Saundarya Sharma and Manya Singh. As a punishment, they were instructed to do all house chores. The video caption read, “Kya asar hoga ghar ke sadasyo par Bigg Boss ke iss jhatke ka?”