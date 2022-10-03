Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Tina Datta plans to do Abdu Rozik’s swayamvar; Teases and asks if she can date him?

Bigg Boss 16, the most awaited reality show, is hosted by Salman Khan. The show premiered on October 1, and several popular celebrities walked into the house with the dream of becoming the winner of the season. The reality show is quite famous for its drama and entertainment quotient. In the recent promo of the show, TV actress Tina Datta is seen teasing Tajikistan’s rapper Abdu Rozik.

In the promo, Tina Datta is sitting in the dining area with Gautam Singh Vig and Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik are seated near them. Tina says that she wishes to do Abdu’s swayamvar. She teases him as she asks him if she could be his girlfriend. Abdu is seen surprised to hear about his wedding. Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare teased him saying that he likes contestant Archana Gautam, to which Abdu shouts no. Tina goes on to tease him saying that he has amazing cheeks and she loves his smile also. She added that he is very cute, and Abdu replied that she is cute as well.