Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Udaariyan fame Ankit Gupta gets titled ‘flop’ by housemates

Bigg Boss 16, the most awaited entertainment reality show, had its grand premiere on October 1. With Bollywood star Salman Khan as the host and various renowned names as the contestants, the show promises to be a complete entertainer. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which was earlier aired on Saturday and Sunday, has now shifted to Friday and Saturday. The Saturday episode promo shows a glimpse of the activities inside the house, which were monitored by host Salman Khan.

In the promo of the weekend episode, host Salman Khan asked everyone to gather around the garden area. There were two booths set up with the tags of hit and flop. The contestants have to call the two contestants whom they feel are hit or flop, in the show. Then they had to spray on the flop candidate stating the reason. As per the promo, Tina Datta, Saudarya and Gori Nagori sprayed on Ankit’s face, declaring him a ‘Flop’ contestant. Salman Khan also tells him that he is not seen in the show and should open up a bit.