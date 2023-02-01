Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's epic reaction directed at Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are gearing up for the upcoming grand finale of the show which is slated for February 12. The race for being in the top 3 is going on in full swing, and the inmates are leaving no stone unturned to serve the right amount of drama. Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss 16 enjoys a massive number of viewers, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see the finalists of the season. More drama awaits for the audience as the contestants will be seen competing against each other to regain the lost cash prize.

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In the promo, we see the contestants competing in a task against each other. We see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare , and MC Stan splashing water, throwing detergent on Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary during a task. Nimrit then says, "Itni problem hai toh chod dena task." Priyanka then says "Aakh ke andar dala hai" as Shiv throws something at her. Shiv explains, "Paise hume bhi chahiye yaar." Priyanka then says, "Mei nahi chodungi tuje" angrily and the promo ends. The caption of this promo read, "Prize money wapis paane ke khatir lagegi ek aur baazi."

Watch the promo here-

Update of Bigg Boss 16:

In the last Weekend ka Vaat episodes of the show, Tina Datta was seen getting evicted after receiving fewer votes. In the last episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16 as the other contestants were unable to take away the Ticket to the Finale from her.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show will happen on February 12.