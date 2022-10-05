Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya supports rapper MC Stan; Reveals feeling ‘un-welcomed’ in start of BB14
Rahul Vaidya comes in support of rapper MC Stan, who feels cornered in the Bigg Boss 16 house.
Bigg Boss 16 premiered on the TV screens on October 1 and the season is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The entertainment reality show has a mass appeal and this year also the fans of the show were eagerly waiting for the season. There are numerous popular names who have come to live inside the house as contestants. One among them is popular rapper MC Stan. In the recent episode, it was seen the singer is feeling left and cornered in the house. Singer Rahul Vaidya has spoken in his support.
Rahul Vaidya, who is a popular singer, has been part of several reality shows and music videos. He was seen in Bigg Boss 14 and was one of the top finalists of the season. He shared in a tweet, “Heard MC Stan saying towards d end “vibe hi nahi aa raha” I feel him! First 3 weeks of my season nobody spoke to me,when I used to go to a place where others r sitting I was Un-welcomed, avoided & made to feel unimportant! Keep Strong bro. This show is tough! Waqt Badlega!”
See the tweet here-
Numerous fans of Rahul Vaidya appreciated him for the gesture. One wrote, “Undoubtedly, the show IS Tough!! And what you’ve said here below is valid even for the ones supporting their favourites from outside.” Another wrote, “& thn You changed the whole game Dilwala Raja for many reasons.” A fan wrote, “Wow champ proud of you ,the way you took stand for the person who is from the same fraternity is commendable,bcz u too faced all these, this is harsh reality that tv celebs always sideline other & make a group too You are the best , hope #MCStan will give best reply #RahulVaidya.”
Rahul Vaidya professional life
On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya rose to fame with the show Star Yaar Kalakar and Indian Idol 1. has participated in a few non-singing reality shows as well, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss 14. He was also seen in the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
