Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya supports rapper MC Stan; Reveals feeling ‘un-welcomed’ in start of BB14

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on the TV screens on October 1 and the season is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The entertainment reality show has a mass appeal and this year also the fans of the show were eagerly waiting for the season. There are numerous popular names who have come to live inside the house as contestants. One among them is popular rapper MC Stan. In the recent episode, it was seen the singer is feeling left and cornered in the house. Singer Rahul Vaidya has spoken in his support.

Rahul Vaidya, who is a popular singer, has been part of several reality shows and music videos. He was seen in Bigg Boss 14 and was one of the top finalists of the season. He shared in a tweet, “Heard MC Stan saying towards d end “vibe hi nahi aa raha” I feel him! First 3 weeks of my season nobody spoke to me,when I used to go to a place where others r sitting I was Un-welcomed, avoided & made to feel unimportant! Keep Strong bro. This show is tough! Waqt Badlega!”