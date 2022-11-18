Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan slam MC Stan for abusing on the show

Bigg Boss 16 has become the house of fights in the last few weeks. The contestants of the season are seen losing their calm over smaller to bigger issues of the house. Numerous contestants have been seen taking their mic off in a fit of anger while in other instances, they are seen saying hurtful things to one another. In the recent episode, MC Stan and actor Shalin Bhanot were seen crossing all limits in a fight inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

In the recent episode, Tina and Shalin Bhanot were entering the living area, when Tina’s ankle got hurt. Seeing her in pain Shalin held her foot and tried to comfort her. She told him to leave her foot. MC Stan also came there and told her to see a doctor, but Shalin insisted that he knows how to heal it. Stan asks again to leave her foot if she is uncomfortable, but he says that he knows what he is doing. MC Stan leaves in anger and abuses him. Shaling Bhanot also loses his calm and tells him that he had not abused him, MC Stan says that he does not care, which angers Shalin Bhanot who in turn hurled abuses at Stan.