Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia calls out Shalin Bhanot for misbehaving with the doctor in the show
Rajiv Adatia slams Shalin Bhanot for showing attitude to the doctor in the house.
Bigg Boss 16 house has become even more intense with each contestant trying to survive with non-stop entertainment. From cutting down the wake-up song to having more than one room, this new season promises fresh entertainment that will keep the audience hooked. With fights and growing friendships, the viewers are witnessing it all. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, viewers will witness some shocking confessions, fights, and lots of drama. The show is also watched by fans and ex-contestants of the show.
A doctor, appointed by Bigg Boss, came to see him. But Shalin completely disrespected his education and work. He said that the doctor was not qualified enough to treat him and went back to the medical room.
Rajiv Adatia, who was one of the contestants for Bigg Boss 15, was shocked by Shalin’s behaviour with the doctor. He took to social media to express his opinion on the incident. He reasoned that the behaviour was completely uncalled for towards the doctor, who came to his aid. He wrote in the captions, “The doctors in the Big boss house are amazing! They treated all of us so well and were so respectful to us! Always whenever we wanted 24 hours a day! For Shalin to talk to a doctor like that is shameful! He is the same doctor I had in BB15! Be humble bro! Ego will get you nowhere!”
In a recent episode, contestant Shalin Bhanot was accused of pushing Archana Gautam with a suitcase, during the captaincy task. MC Stan and others spoke in her support and asked Bigg Boss to do justice to her. Shalin tried to explain that he did not push her but Archana was not ready to budge. Sajid Khan also lost his temper at Shalin Bhanot as he said that he cannot live in a house with a violent man. Shalin was shocked by Sajid Khan’s angry outburst. The actor removed his mic as he felt unsafe in the house. He became a bit unwell and was seen resting under the blankets. Bigg Boss had sent him to a medical room for seeing a doctor, but he refused to get treated.
