Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia calls out Shalin Bhanot for misbehaving with the doctor in the show

Bigg Boss 16 house has become even more intense with each contestant trying to survive with non-stop entertainment. From cutting down the wake-up song to having more than one room, this new season promises fresh entertainment that will keep the audience hooked. With fights and growing friendships, the viewers are witnessing it all. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, viewers will witness some shocking confessions, fights, and lots of drama. The show is also watched by fans and ex-contestants of the show. A doctor, appointed by Bigg Boss, came to see him. But Shalin completely disrespected his education and work. He said that the doctor was not qualified enough to treat him and went back to the medical room.

Rajiv Adatia, who was one of the contestants for Bigg Boss 15, was shocked by Shalin’s behaviour with the doctor. He took to social media to express his opinion on the incident. He reasoned that the behaviour was completely uncalled for towards the doctor, who came to his aid. He wrote in the captions, “The doctors in the Big boss house are amazing! They treated all of us so well and were so respectful to us! Always whenever we wanted 24 hours a day! For Shalin to talk to a doctor like that is shameful! He is the same doctor I had in BB15! Be humble bro! Ego will get you nowhere!” See post here-