Bigg Boss 16: Ranveer Singh REVEALS how he gets his way with wifey Deepika Padukone; Watch VIDEO

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. The talented stars, who have set the big screen on fire with their impeccable chemistry, have shared the screen once again in the upcoming movie Cirkus. Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role in the much-awaited film, which features Deepika Padukone in a special number. In his recent appearance on the famous show Bigg Boss 16 , Ranveer revealed his mantra for a happy married life.

During their stint in the Salman Khan show, actor-comedian Varun Sharma, who plays a key role in Cirkus, is seen making both Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty undergo the lie detector test. During the test, Varun asked Ranveer if he has ever said 'I love you' to his wife Deepika Padukone, just to butter her up in times of conflict. Interestingly, the crowd puller admitted that he does that sometimes to get his way with her.

"Sometimes you have to speak sweet things when you are married. When I know that I have to ask her something after two days, then I start buttering her up two days prior," revealed Ranveer Singh, leaving host Salman Khan, director Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma, and the audiences in splits.

Check out the video below: