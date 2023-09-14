Bigg Boss 16 Reunion: Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare meet at award function; spark bromance

Bigg Boss 16 was one of the most controversial shows on Indian television. It aired in October 2022 with many television celebrities and popular names entering the controversial show. A lot was seen by the viewers, the formation of Mandali, Sumbul Touqeer's obsession, and a love angle of Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot. The show was high on TRPs and the MC Stan won the trophy home. A lot happened in the house but outside the house, things are very eased out.

In the recent award function, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare crossed paths and they both met each other with gratitude. Both hugged each other and even clicked together for the media.

Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare greeted with warmth

The two ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestants met each other. They met outside the event and Shiv noticed a tattoo Shalin got and praised him. Both of the contestants' mothers are in touch with each other especially Shiv's mother who once told Shalin was her son. In the video, Shiv asks Shalin that is the tattoo is permanent and he says it's just for the function. Shiv even says that his mother misses him and his sister too and asks him to come home.

Fans also saw the two and were happy to see them meeting and greeting irrespective of what happened on Bigg Boss 16. A fan wrote, "amazed to know that #ShalinBhanot and #ShivThakare ‘s Aai are still in touch ! she truly accepted shalin as her own child in that show". Another fan wrote-"I am convinced shalin is aai's favourite son. she legit loves him." Another fan wrote-"Aww! So cute! #ShivThakare 's aayi seriously loves #ShalinBhanot as her another son,Sha also cared her a lot in BB house along with Shiv,they had a different bond in the house..aayi said Sha is her Jigad ka tukda Aab Shalin jese Saaf Dil insaan ko elders esehi pyar dete hain"

Shiv Bhanot And Shiv Thakare current projects

Currently, both are doing some projects. Shiv Thakare is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on the other hand Shalin is doing Bekadoo, a supernatural daily soap.

