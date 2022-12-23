Bigg Boss 16: Riteish Deshmukh,Genelia D’souza raise the entertainment quotient as they enter the house

Bigg Boss 16 ’s most awaited days of the week are finally here as show host Salman Khan will be coming on the show. The weekend ka Vaar episode for the present season is conducted on Friday and Saturday, instead of Saturday and Sunday. The weekend episode brings lots of entertainment and excitement for the contestants as well as the audience as the host schools contestants for their actions. The episodes are also graced by celebs, who engage in fun games with the contestants.

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, the contestants will be surprised with Bollywood’s favourite couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will come inside the house. It is shown that Salman Khan is having a gala time dancing with Riteish and Genelia. They also went inside the BB house and in the funny scene, Riteish and Sajid Khan are seen acting like two gossiping aunties and playing with MC Stan’s hair. Riteish takes a dig at Shalin Bhanot as he says, when Tina gets into a fight then Shalin gets restless for fighting with someone. Tina is seen stunned by the sly remark on her.

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are popular telly actors who entered as contestants in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The duo has been friends from the start of the season, and the grew fond of each other over the past weeks. The duo also expressed feeling for each other at different occasions. Shalin Bhanot is always seen taking a stand for her and Tina is also seen taking care of him as well as cooking for him.

Genelia D’souza and Riteish Deshmukh upcoming movie

Genelia D’souza and Riteish Deshmukh will be gracing the show for the promotion of their new movie Ved, which is due to be released on 30 December. It is a romantic drama film, which is directorial debut of Riteish Deshmukh and produced by his wife Genelia D'Souza. Ved is inspired by 2019 Telugu film, Majili.