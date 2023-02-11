Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty chooses Shalin Bhanot as the first contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Bigg Boss 16 began with a bang on October 1 with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. These contestants are well-known individuals in their respective domains and got an opportunity to showcase their genuine personalities in India's most popular reality show. However, among those who successfully became the top 5 finalists of the show are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.

Rohit Shetty graced the finale episodes of Bigg Boss 16 to select a contestant for his upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The daredevil host assigned gruesome stunts to the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 and they were pushed to their limits as they hold their breath underwater, dodge electric shocks, perform death-defying stunts on a bicycle, and confront their fears. And the one who nailed the stunts was Shalin Bhanot.

In the last stunt, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot competed against each other. Priyanka finished the task in 1 minute 30 seconds, whereas Shalin completed the stunt in 30 seconds. Rohit Shetty then announced Shalin Bhanot's name and declared him as the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, Shalin refused to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Later, while taking an exit from the show, Rohit mentioned that there won't be just one player from Bigg Boss 16 to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It will be interesting to see who else will get an opportunity to be a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show.

About Shalin Bhanot:

Shalin Bhanot began his journey with Roadies 2 and then featured in several popular shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. At present, he is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Reportedly, after his stint in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot will soon start shooting for Ekta Kapoor's show. As reports suggest, Ekta is all set to remake the popular fantasy film Beauty and the Beast in Hindi, and the cast is also finalized. Along with Shalin, Ishq Subhan Allah fame Eisha Singh will reportedly play the female lead in the show.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show will be declared on February 12.