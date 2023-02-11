Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty chooses THIS contestant for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

As Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards the grand finale, the final episodes are giving us a whole lot of entertainment with actions, emotions, and drama packed into every episode. We recently saw the unexpected eviction of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and we have finally got our top 5 contestants. Well, now we will see an action-packed finale night with Top 5 contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam competing for the Trophy. In a new promo shared by the makers, we will see ace director Rohit Shetty entering the house and choosing a contestant for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit Shetty enters the Bigg Boss house

In the promo shared by the makers of the show, we saw Rohit Shetty making a grand entry inside the Bigg Boss house leaving all the contestants in shock. Now, as per the reports of Times Of India, Rohit entered the house with a secret mission and that is he will pick a contestant for the upcoming season of his stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, a contestant will get a direct entry from the house to the Rohit Shetty hosted stunt show. However, there was a strong buzz that either Shiv Thakare or Archana Gautam will get entry for the show but now it has been reported that Rohit has selected Shiv for the forthcoming season.

More details about the episode For the uninitiated, Rohit came to the show a few months ago to promote his film Cirkus. At that time, he offered Khatron Ke Khiladi to 3 contestants Shiv, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Abdu Rozik and it looks like things have turned to reality for Shiv. Moreover, in today’s episode, we also saw MC Stan, Shiv and Archana Gautam’s journey video and they all got emotional. The grand finale episode of the show is slated on February 12.

