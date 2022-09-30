Bigg Boss 16: Rumoured contestant Tina Datta drops a dance rehearsal video; Fans think it's for the show

Tina Datta is among the popular names in the TV world and gained immense popularity after her stint in the show Uttaran. The actress has come a long way in her career and has been a part of many shows. She constantly shares beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram and gives her fans a sneak peek into her life. Now, Tina is rumuored to be getting locked up inside the Bigg Boss house this year. Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere from October 1.

While Tina's name has been on the list for the last few years, the actress is now rumoured to be a part of the 16th season. Tina's social media feed has always given a glimpse of her life, be it her videos with her father, pets or friends. And now, one day before the launch of Bigg Boss 16, Tina shared a dance rehearsal video on her Instagram handle and captioned it "#Guess." In this clip, we see the actress prepping a performance on 'Zara Zara Touch Me'.