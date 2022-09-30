Bigg Boss 16: Rumoured contestant Tina Datta drops a dance rehearsal video; Fans think it's for the show
Tina Datta rose to fame after her stint in the popular daily soap 'Uttaran'.
Tina Datta is among the popular names in the TV world and gained immense popularity after her stint in the show Uttaran. The actress has come a long way in her career and has been a part of many shows. She constantly shares beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram and gives her fans a sneak peek into her life. Now, Tina is rumuored to be getting locked up inside the Bigg Boss house this year. Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere from October 1.
While Tina's name has been on the list for the last few years, the actress is now rumoured to be a part of the 16th season. Tina's social media feed has always given a glimpse of her life, be it her videos with her father, pets or friends. And now, one day before the launch of Bigg Boss 16, Tina shared a dance rehearsal video on her Instagram handle and captioned it "#Guess." In this clip, we see the actress prepping a performance on 'Zara Zara Touch Me'.
As soon as this video was uploaded, fans flooded Tina's comment section and they think that this rehearsal video is for her opening episode performance of Bigg Boss 16.
On the professional front, Tina was seen in the web show Naxalbari with Rajeev Khandelwal. Tina was also a part of the fictional show Daayan in 2018. The Uttaran actress was also a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.
Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, along with Tina Datta, other contestants who are said to be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show are Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
