Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare makes his debut as a commentator in IPL 2023; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 runner up Shiv Thakare was one of the most loved contestants of the season and his fans still leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. After the show got over, Shiv has been getting many offers for collaboration but there is still no official confirmation from his side regarding his upcoming projects. Besides this, Shiv Is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently, he took to his social media handle to announce that he has now joined the cricket bandwagon and will impress his fans with commentary now.

Shiv Thakare makes his debut as IPL commentator

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shiv shared a video of himself from the commentary box of cricket stadium. The Bigg Boss 16 runner up has made his debut as a commentator of IPL 2023. Sharing the video, Shiv wrote, ‘It was really an amazing experience & a great achievement for me to be a part of IPL 2023 Had a super fun commentary experience with the legends!! And love you @siddharth23oct dada!’ Talking about his experience, the actor said, “I really enjoyed that whole experience. As cricket fan, we go to watch matches at the stadium at max. But, watching it from commentator’s room was totally different experience altogether.”

Here’s the video

About Shiv Thakare

Shiv was one of the most loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He finished as the first runner-up in the show while many called him the deserving contestant. Shiv was also a part of Big Boss Marathi Season 2, where he emerged as the winner. Shiv recently started his business venture with a chai and snacks cafe in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Here’s what Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare has to say about the ongoing feud between Abdu Rozik and MC Stan