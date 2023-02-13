Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare shares a pic with Salman Khan; Fans declare him 'Public Winner'

Bigg Boss 16 had a great closure on February 12 when the audience's favorite star and rapper MC Stan lifted the trophy of the season. The runner up and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare's strong personality and point of view during the fights were applauded by the viewers. He was often tagged as the head of the 'mandali' and was called out for being calculative in his decision-making. But despite everything, Shiv was hailed by the viewers for being a true friend of MC Stan, for helping Shalin Bhanot when he was feeling low, for being caring to Sumbul Touqeer, for his pure friendship with Abdu Rozik, and for supporting the 'mandali' through the highs and lows. Recently, Shiv shared a picture with Salman Khan and fans can’t stop praising him.

Shiv Thakare is all smile as he poses with Salman Khan