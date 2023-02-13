Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare shares a pic with Salman Khan; Fans declare him 'Public Winner'
As Bigg Boss 16 is finally over, runner up Shiv Thakare is all smile as he posed with host Salman Khan. Check out the reactions of his fans.
Bigg Boss 16 had a great closure on February 12 when the audience's favorite star and rapper MC Stan lifted the trophy of the season. The runner up and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare's strong personality and point of view during the fights were applauded by the viewers. He was often tagged as the head of the 'mandali' and was called out for being calculative in his decision-making. But despite everything, Shiv was hailed by the viewers for being a true friend of MC Stan, for helping Shalin Bhanot when he was feeling low, for being caring to Sumbul Touqeer, for his pure friendship with Abdu Rozik, and for supporting the 'mandali' through the highs and lows. Recently, Shiv shared a picture with Salman Khan and fans can’t stop praising him.
Shiv Thakare is all smile as he poses with Salman Khan
Taking to his Instagram handle, Bigg Boss 16 runner up Shiv shared a picture with host Salman Khan post the grand finale. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiling as they posed for the camera. As soon as he shared the photo, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A user wrote ‘You are a star! You are a winner!’ while another fan commented ‘When salman khan met Tiger.’ Not just this, fans have already declared Shiv as the ‘public winner.’
Check out the post here
About Bigg Boss 16
Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the season was full of surprises, and the contestants and makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their content. After announcing MC Stan as the winner of the season, Bigg Boss 16 has drawn its curtain down on February 12.
