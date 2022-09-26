Bigg Boss 16: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Gautam Vig becomes confirmed contestant of show

Gautam Vig has been a part of popular TV shows including Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Pi njara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann and Ishq Subhan Allah. The actor started his career as a model and has been a part of the television industry for over 6 years.

Salman Khan 's highly popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 is slated to premiere on October 1. With just a few days left, there is a lot of buzz about the contestants for the upcoming season. The promo of the show has already started airing on social media and fans of the show are excited about the new theme for the season. Among the list of contestants who are confirmed for the season, the latest is that actor Gautam Singh Vig, who is going to be a part of the controversial reality show.

While the promos of confirmed contestants have not yet been released by the channel, there are talks about filmmaker Sajid Khan, social media sensation Just Sul, actress Sreejita De, Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer, Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti might enter the show as contestants.

There are some stars who also had to take to their social media handles to clarify that they are not part of the season like Diyvanka Tripathi and Divya Agarwal.

Meanwhile, the latest teaser of the show saw Salman turning into Mogambo and saying, "Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sako darr lagega Bigg Boss se. Big Boss season 16, game badlega, kyunki ab Bigg Boss khud khelega."

About Bigg Boss 16:

The first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 is Shalin Bhanot, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “Shalin was approached even in the past for earlier seasons, but he couldn't take it up then because of some other commitments. However, he has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 16, now and is excited about being a part of the show". Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.

