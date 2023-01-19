Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik to join Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar episode? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 is slowly edging to its finale week, and the long race to survive till the last is on in full swing. Bigg Boss recently announced the Ticket to Finale Week, and the contestants are seen gearing up for the competition. Recently in a shocking turn of events, audiences' favorite contestant Abdu Rozik took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 and broke many hearts. Shiv Thakare, Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan were seen crying inconsolably over Abdu's exit. Soon in the next episode, Sajid Khan was also seen taking an exit from the show midway owing to professional commitments.

Now, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, who took a voluntary exit from the show midway, will be seen gracing the show. Abdu and Sajid will join host Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the trio will have fun as they interact with the contestants. The audiences are also on the edge of their seats to see who will be evicted from the show this week. This week's nominated contestants are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma. Among them, one will bid adieu to the show in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Ekta Kapoor to grace the show:

Recently Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and announced that her hit supernatural show Naagin 6 will soon wrap up. Along with this announcement, Ekta also revealed that she will enter Bigg Boss 16 house and might cast any contestant for her upcoming film and series. It will be interesting to see Ekta gracing the 16th season of Bigg Boss and know who she will cast in her upcoming project.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. The contestants entered the show to get locked inside for a few months.

However, the contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 are Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Amongst them, Ankit Gupta was evicted by the housemates. At present, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.